Anne Hathaway Talks Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie & Why She's Lucky It Didn't Get Made

Anne Hathaway is opening up about the Barbie movie that she was going to make with Amy Schumer and why she feels “lucky” that Margot Robbie got to make her version instead.

Amy was originally attached to star in a Barbie movie, but then Anne took over the role with Amy still attached to write the script.

Variety reports that their version would follow “Barbie as she get kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough and lands in a real-world adventure.”

The movie never got made and Margot took over the rights to Barbie with her team. Now, Anne is commenting on why she’s glad Margot got to make her movie.

Anne told Variety, “What’s so exciting about what Greta and Margot and that phenomenal team [did] is they hit a bullseye. The bullseye caused the entire world to reach this level of ecstasy. Now imagine that version…that much energy, that much anticipation, that much emotion…but it’s not the right version. I actually think of it as a lucky thing [it didn’t get made].”

“Margot is sublime,” she added. “What she is doing as a creative person and a producer is so exciting and inspiring. The mythic giants they toppled with [‘Barbie’] that have kept certain narratives in place that have not allowed opportunities to develop for so many people…they ran straight through it! Just as cinema-goer and just as woman in Hollywood since I was a kid, I’m thrilled by the development. If I believed that the version I was attached to could have done that I might feel differently about it, but I genuinely think their film was the best possible version. It’s easy just to be thrilled and happy [for them]. I love watching women kill it. To do so well, so undeniably that they actually had to write new records…come on! I think it will probably make things better.”

Anne doesn’t regret not making the movie.

“You learn to just go…the right role finds the right person, and sometimes it’s you and sometime’s not,” she said. “When it doesn’t happen, trust deeper and keep going…it sounds maybe corny but you really do have to keep it grateful.”

