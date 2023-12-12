Minnie Driver Reveals Details About Matt Damon Breakup to Explain Why She Looked 'Sad' When He Won an Oscar

Minnie Driver is opening up about her breakup with Matt Damon and why she looked sad when he won an Oscar for their movie Good Will Hunting.

The two actors dated for a short time after starring in the hit 1997 movie. It has been reported throughout the years that Minnie found out her relationship with Matt was over when he denied having a girlfriend during a 1998 appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

After a clip of Minnie looking sad at the Oscars went viral, she explained why she appeared that way when he won Best Original Screenplay.

“Matt had ended our relationship a few weeks before this, and was at the Oscars with his new girlfriend… I was devastated. Wish I could have celebrated more as it was an amazing moment for all of us, and for this wonderful film!” Minnie said in an Instagram comment.

A couple years ago, Minnie talked about running into Matt recently after not speaking for over 20 years.