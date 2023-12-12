Top Stories
'Bridgerton' Season 3 Gets Netflix Premiere Dates, Cast Shakeup News Upsets Fans as 1 Major Star Departs

Paul Mescal Addresses Same-Sex Intimate Scenes in 'All of Us Strangers,' Talks 'Gladiator' Sequel

Netflix Renewed 2 Fan Favorite Hits in the Past 24 Hours!

Seth Meyers Reveals His Least Favorite Late Night Host

Tue, 12 December 2023 at 4:58 pm

Justin Bieber & Wife Hailey Look So Cute Together While Leaving a Dinner Party with Friends

Justin Bieber & Wife Hailey Look So Cute Together While Leaving a Dinner Party with Friends

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber were spotted at a dinner party with friends over the weekend!

The married couple was all smiles while making their way out of a restaurant on Sunday night (December 10) in Malibu, Calif.

Walking right behind the couple were their close friends Jason Kennedy and his wife Lauren Scruggs. Some more pals were seen with them as they waited for their cars at the valet stand.

Churchome leader, Pastor Judah Smith, and his wife Chelsea Smith were there too.

The dinner was likely for Jason‘s birthday, which was on December 11. He turned 42 this year!

“First birthday with the 4 of us! Life is full, Lo and my babies mean the world to me. I tell my friends and family how much I love them every day. Cheers to 42 and thank u all for the messages and texts. 🫶🏻🥳,” Jason wrote on Instagram.

Just Jared on Facebook
