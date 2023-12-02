Sabrina Carpenter Compares Her Career to 'The Tortoise and the Hare' Fable During Speech at Variety's Hitmakers Event

Sabrina Carpenter is opening up about her slow rise to the top.

At Variety‘s Hitmakers event on Saturday (December 2), the 24-year-old “Nonsense” singer accepted the Rising Artist Award and gave a touching speech.

She compared her career to the popular fable, “The Tortoise and the Hare”.

Keep reading to find out more…

Sabrina explained, “Something that my mom always said to me as a little girl that really annoyed me was that I am the tortoise, and if you guys know the tortoise and the hare thing, that pissed me off a lot because, you know, throughout my life, [I was] being told, ‘Sabrina, you’re the tortoise, just chill,’ like ‘it’s okay, you’re the tortoise, just slow down, it’s going to be okay.’”

“In moments of frustration and confusion it can feel like a letdown, but it turns out it’s actually a very good thing,” she continued. “And I’ve really loved getting to know the mindset of a slow rise.”

The former Disney star reflected, “Knowing that I have a lot to look forward to and no matter how much I experience and how much I have under my belt, I’ll always have something to learn. That’s kind of where I’m at right now, I’m just learning. And I’m very grateful.”

Sabrina recently sang a spicy, Christmas-themed “Nonsense” outro at the KIIS FM 2023 Jingle Ball.