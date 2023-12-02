Billie Eilish Says She Didn't Mean to Come Out But Thought Her Queer Identity Was 'Obvious'

Billie Eilish is opening up about her accidental coming-out!

At Variety‘s Hitmakers event on Saturday (December 2), the 20-year-old songstress chatted about her recent coming-out in a November Variety profile.

In the profile, Billie revealed, “I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

The singer elaborated on her comments during an interview on the red carpet.

Keep reading to find out more…

Speaking about women, Billie joked, “I’m still scared of ‘em but I think they’re pretty.” She shared that she did not actually mean to come out in that profile.

“I saw the article, and I was like, ‘Oh, I guess I came out today!’” she said. “I kind of thought, wasn’t it obvious? I didn’t realize people didn’t know. I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, why can’t we just exist? I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it.”

Billie recently revealed that one of her songs is inspired by Olivia Rodrigo.