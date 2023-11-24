Kourtney Kardashian Says Her Family 'Normalizes' Bad Behavior in Men

Kourtney Kardashian is calling out her family.

In the new episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney, 44, sat down with Tristan Thompson to discuss his past cheating scandals.

During their chat, Kourtney told Tristan, 32, that she doesn’t think that he deserves Khloe Kardashian after all of the times he cheated on her.

Kourtney later goes on to say that the men in her family are “so lucky” that her mom and sisters seem to prioritize being “one big happy family” over “setting a boundary.”

Keep reading to find out more…

“We can make sure Khloé looks her best, she’s dressed up, she feels good, she’s in glam, takes good photos, we can do all that,” Kourtney said. “But really making sure the person feels supported, stood up for, sets the boundaries they need to set and is supported in that, ’cause in this family, it’s not. Like I said, it’s lucky for you guys. And it is great for the kids, but then it is also, like…”

Kourtney, who shares three kids with ex Scott Disick, admitted that she’s been part of that exchange in the past.

Tristan then says he’s “not proud of the person I used to be,” but is “of course” proud of who he is becoming.

In a confessional, Kourtney said, “I’m not here to hold a grudge, I think that was the point in having the conversation. I do believe that people can grow. It was interesting to me, the work that he’s doing and the path that he’s on because when your words don’t match your actions, it’s concerning. Talk is cheap.”

“In our family, everyone can continue to normalize the behaviors of some of the men in our lives, and I don’t want to show my daughter that that’s OK,” Kourtney continued. “I think having forgiveness and giving grace, I think is right, but also having really clear boundaries I think is really important.”

In another recent episode, Tristan apologized to Kylie Jenner for cheating on Khloe with Jordyn Woods.

New episodes of The Kardashians are released on Thursdays on Hulu.