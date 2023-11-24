Paul Mescal Wants to Do a Rom-Com with Ayo Edebiri

Paul Mescal is ready for his next role!

While promoting his new movie All Of Us Strangers, the 27-year-old Emmy- and Oscar-nominated actor revealed that he wants to “challenge” himself by doing a rom-com, and named good friend Ayo Edebiri as his dream co-star.

“Comedy scares me deeply because I think I saw Bottoms recently and I was in awe of how they do that,” Paul shared with Awards Watch. “That’s one of those I leave the cinema and I’m incredibly jealous and brightened of everybody’s talents involved with that film.”

He added, “But I think in the next five years I’m going to set myself a challenge to do maybe like a rom-com with Ayo or something like that would be cool.”

If you didn’t know, Ayo, 28, is best known for starring in comedies including the hit TV shows The Bear and Big Mouth along with movies Bottoms and Theater Camp.

In another recent interview, Paul and co-star Andrew Scott opened up about filming intimate scenes for All Of Us Strangers.