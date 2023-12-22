CBS' Home for the Holidays 2023 Special - Performers List Revealed!

CBS is bringing back the A Home for the Holidays special for the 25th year and Katharine McPhee is serving as the host for the latest edition!

The special will feature uplifting stories of adoption from foster care. For the last quarter century, the award-winning special has shined a light on the thousands of American children in foster care and has inspired tens of thousands of adoptions, moving these children into loving forever families.

This year, in honor of the silver anniversary, the show revisits some of the amazing families featured in years past.

Head inside to see the list of performers…

The show will feature performances from:

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster

Lauren Daigle

Gavin DeGraw

Pentatonix

CeCe Winans

Tune in at 8pm ET/PT on CBS on Friday (December 22)!

FYI: Katharine is wearing a Marmar Halim Couture gown.