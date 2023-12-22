Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Vacation in Costa Rica Amid Questions About Royal Family's Christmas Plans

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry soaked up the sun in Costa Rica during a vacation with their children ahead of Christmas.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted on the trip earlier this week. They were joined by their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, according to People.

Their trip comes amid questions about how the British Royal Family will celebrate the upcoming holiday and if the Sussexes will be involved.

Read more about the Royal Family’s holiday…

A report earlier this week suggested that there were two members of the family who did not want to spend Christmas with Prince Harry and Meghan.

By the looks of it, the distant royals will not be in attendance. A guest list leaked online that suggested they would not be there. However, this year’s celebration might include 10 first-time attendees.

We don’t know for sure yet what Meghan and Prince Harry will do for the holiday. However, the Duchess recently opened up about the gift her son requested and why he would not be receiving it.