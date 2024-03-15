Top Stories
Fri, 15 March 2024 at 4:07 pm

GLAAD Media Awards 2024 Brings Out Star-Studded Crowd in L.A. with Oprah, Kate Hudson, Sydney Sweeney, & More - Full Winners List Revealed!

GLAAD Media Awards 2024 Brings Out Star-Studded Crowd in L.A. with Oprah, Kate Hudson, Sydney Sweeney, & More - Full Winners List Revealed!

It was a star-studded affair at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards and we have a full recap of all the celebs who stepped out for the event!

The event honored Oprah Winfrey with the Vanguard Award on Thursday (March 14) at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kate Hudson performed her new single “Talk About Love” and Chloe performed her song “FYS” for the first time live.

Sharon Stone presented Niecy Nash-Betts with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award and awards were presented to the casts of Ted Lasso, Yellowjackets, Fellow Travelers, and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards will stream on Hulu beginning Friday, March 29.

Browse through the slideshow to see the winners list and photos of EVERY celeb in attendance…

