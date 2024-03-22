Top Stories
Mar 22, 2024 at 4:45 pm
By JJ Staff

Dakota Johnson & Close Friend Blake Lee Go Sightseeing in Rome

Dakota Johnson & Close Friend Blake Lee Go Sightseeing in Rome

Dakota Johnson is enjoying a day out in Rome!

The 34-year-old Madame Web actress and close friend Blake Lee spent the afternoon shopping and sightseeing on Friday afternoon (March 22) in Rome, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

For their outing, Dakota wore a blue cardigan over a black T-shirt and black pants paired with a New York Mets hat and sunglasses while Blake, 40, sported a striped shirt, black pants, and sunglasses.

Dakota‘s day out in Rome marks one of the first times she has been photographed in public since sources revealed that she and Chris Martin are engaged.

In a recent interview, Dakota shared some insight into her relationship with Chris‘ kids.

Click through the gallery inside for 75+ pictures of Dakota Johnson and Blake Lee enjoying a day out in Rome…
Photos: Backgrid USA
