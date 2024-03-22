Top Stories
Mar 22, 2024 at 4:59 pm
By JJ Staff

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Send Message of Support to Kate Middleton Following Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a statement reacting to sister-in-law Kate Middleton‘s cancer announcement.

On Friday (March 22), the 42-year-old Princess of Wales revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

Following their very public falling out with Kate and husband Prince William, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent a message of support to Kate.

Keep reading to find out more…“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” Harry and Meghan shared in a statement obtained by Reuters.

Before Kate officially announced her cancer diagnosis, a royal insider revealed how much Harry and Meghan know about Kate‘s health.
Photos: Getty Images
