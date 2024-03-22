Benedict Cumberbatch's Netflix Series 'Eric' Gets Poster & First Look Images!

A first look at Netflix’s Eric is here!

The upcoming limited series stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Gaby Hoffman, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler, and Clarke Peters.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Set in 1980s New York, Eric is a new emotional thriller from Abi Morgan following the desperate search of a father when his nine-year-old son disappears one morning on the way to school. Vincent, one of New York’s leading puppeteers and creator of the hugely popular children’s television show, ‘Good Day Sunshine,’ struggles to cope with the loss of his son, Edgar, becoming increasingly distressed and volatile. Full of self-loathing and guilt around Edgar’s disappearance, he clings to his son’s drawings of a blue monster puppet, ERIC, convinced that if he can get ERIC on TV then Edgar will come home. As Vincent’s progressively destructive behavior alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it’s Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home.”

Keep reading to see the first look…

Eric is Benedict‘s first lead role in a major project since 2022′s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Netflix will drop all six episodes of Eric on May 30.

Browse through the gallery to see the full poster and first-look images for Netflix's Eric…