Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin 'Got Engaged Years Ago,' Source Reveals

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are engaged!

On Friday (March 8), a source close to the 34-year-old Madame Web actress and the 47-year-old Coldplay frontman have been engaged for a few years now.

Keep reading to find out more…The source told People that the couple “got engaged years ago but were in no rush to get married.”

The couple first sparked engagement rumors in 2020 after Dakota was spotted wearing a massive emerald ring on her left ring finger.

Chris and Dakota were first linked in 2017 and usually keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Chris was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow from 2003 to 2016 with whom he shares daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17.

In a recent interview, Dakota shared some very rare comments about her relationship with Apple and Moses.

If you missed it, Dakota and Chris were recently spotted on a beach vacation in Mexico.

Congrats to the couple!