Anya Taylor-Joy Talks Taking Of Charlize Theron's Furiosa Role, Reveals One Regret

Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping into big shoes with her starring role in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

The 27-year-old actress is taking over the role of Imperator Furiosa, who we first met when she was played by Charlize Theron in 2015′s Mad Max: Fury Road.

In a new interview, Anya opened up about taking over the role. She shared her thoughts on Charlize and revealed one regret that she had about the role.

Speaking to Empire, director and co-writer George Miller revealed that the script for Furiosa has its roots in the days of Mad Max: Fury Road. Charlize was so impressed by the ideas that she asked George if they could make that instead of the 2015 blockbuster.

Although she was clearly enchanted with the project, Anya revealed that she’s very graciously handed it over.

“She’s been so classy and kind in letting me go and do it,” she reflected. They haven’t met in person yet, but Anya knows that they have one thing in common: A mutual respect for the character.

She said, “I feel very lucky that, from the second I read the script, I just knew this person. I felt so fiercely protective over Furiosa, and fiercely protective of her interests.”

The actress added that she was disappointed to not be able to shave her head for the role. “I was so excited to shave my head,” she recalled. “Then George saw me in real life, and went, ‘No, we can’t!’”

We got a glimpse at Anya as Furiosa in the movie’s trailer a few months ago. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premieres in theaters on May 24, 2024!

