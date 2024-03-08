King Princess Talks 'Mean' Pop Girls, Shares Funny Story About Meeting Christina Aguilera for Example

King Princess (aka Mikaela Straus) opened up about her experience meeting Christina Aguilera in the recording studio, and she said that it was an example of an encounter with a “mean” pop star.

The 25-year-old musician, best known for her breakout single “1950,” recently appeared on the Queer the Music podcast.

During her interview, she expressed appreciation for pop girls who aren’t afraid of getting a little nasty. When asked to provide an example, she readily recalled her encounter with Christina, which left a lasting impression.

Read more about the encounter…

King Princess explained that she was working in Mark Ronson‘s studio with a friend when Christina came in for her scheduled session.

“She walked in, and she saw us. She was like, ‘Oh.’ And she walked out,” she said. King Princess realized that it was clearly time to wrap things up and got out of the studio. On the way out, she had a second interaction with Christina.

“Mark said, ‘Did you meet Mikaela and Teo,’ and she goes, ‘Yeah, I saw the children,’” she recalled, adding, “That meant a lot to me.”

The artist made it clear that she didn’t hold a grudge and actually loved the encounter.

“I love when a pop girl is mean,” she said. The hitmaker also expressed appreciation for Azealia Banks, saying, “I love a problematic queen.”

If you missed it, Christina recently bonded with another celebrity over their shared love of a risky sexual experience.

Watch King Princess’ interview below…