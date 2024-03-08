Adam Devine & Wife Chloe Bridges Welcome First Child, Name Revealed!

Adam Devine is a dad!

On Friday (March 8), the 40-year-old Pitch Perfect and Workaholics actor announced that he and wife Chloe Bridges recently welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

Keep reading to find out more…Adam and Chloe, 32, revealed on Instagram that they named their son Beau.

“Meet lil baby Beau Devine! He can be fussy at times but we’ve already learned some great parenting techniques. Do your best fussy baby impression along with him and he’ll straighten right out,” Adam wrote along with some adorable photos of baby Beau while in the hospital after Chloe gave birth.

Adam and Chloe met on the set of The Final Girls in 2015, announced their engagement in 2019, and have been married since 2021. They announced in October 2023 that they were expecting.

Congrats to the new parents! Check out all of the other stars that also recently babies.