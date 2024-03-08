Angela Bassett Reflects on Her Oscars Loss at 2023 Ceremony - 'I was Gobsmacked'

Angela Bassett is opening up about her loss at the 2023 Oscars.

The 65-year-old actress was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It was a historic nomination for an actor within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, the Academy Award ultimately went to Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once. Nearly one year later, Angela is opening up about the situation.

“I was gobsmacked! I was,” Angela admitted during an OWN Spotlight interview with Oprah Winfrey.

She continued, saying, “I thought I handled it very well. That was my intention, to handle it very well. It was, of course, a supreme disappointment, and disappointment is human. So I thought, yes, I was disappointed and I handled it like a human being.”

Angela stressed that it was important to her to handle the moment with grace.

“There are going to be these moments of disappointment that you’ll experience, but how do you handle yourself in the midst of them,” she asked. “We’re going to smile, we’re going to be gracious, we’re going to be kind, we’re going to party anyway.”

