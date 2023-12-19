Angela Bassett to Play the President in Netflix's 'Zero Day' Limited Series, 7 Others Join the Cast as Production Begins

Angela Bassett will star as the President in an upcoming Netflix series!

The 65-year-old 9-1-1 actress has joined the cast of Zero Day, a six-episode conspiracy thriller series.

Along with Angela, seven other stars have also just been announced to star in the show, which just started production in New York.

Get more info on Zero Day inside…

Here’s a synopsis: Zero Day asks the question on everyone’s mind — how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?

Dan Stevens, Matthew Modine, Bill Camp, McKinley Belcher III, Gaby Hoffman, Clark Gregg and Mark Ivanir have joined the cast as well, alongside previously announced Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen and Connie Britton.

Robert De Niro will lead the cast in his first TV series role. He will also executive produce.

Find out more about the cast and the characters they will portray below…

Angela Bassett as President Mitchell: A brilliant and perceptive political tactician who has an allegiance to Mullen.

Dan Stevens as Evan Green: A charismatic loudmouth and TV host of a wildly popular political program, Green becomes a thorn in George Mullen’s side as his loudest critic and chief public antagonist.

Matthew Modine as Richard Dreyer: A confident, colorful public figure who is an adept politician and holds the position of the Speaker of the House

Bill Camp as CIA Director Lasche: The ultimate insider who knows all the secrets, CIA Director Lasche can either be a dangerous enemy or a valuable friend to Mullen.

McKinley Belcher III as Carl Lopez: A tough, brilliant DOJ lawyer who serves as the Zero Day Commission’s lead investigator.

Gaby Hoffman as Monica Kidder: Known both as a Silicon Valley billionaire with brilliant vision, and a soulless technocrat with the plan and means to control it.

Clark Gregg as Robert Lyndon: Corporate raider, provocateur, and billionaire, Lyndon has mastered the dark arts of political manipulation.

Mark Ivanir as Natan: An intelligence operative and Mullen confidant from an era where intelligence still mattered.

Lizzy Caplan as Alexandra Mullen: A young Congresswoman who has sought to distance herself from her father’s political legacy.

Jesse Plemons as Roger Carlson: Former Mullen “body man” seeking a return to the national stage alongside Mullen.

Joan Allen as Sheila Mullen: Former First Lady and nominee to the federal bench whose professional ambitions take a backseat to her husband’s political career.

Connie Britton as Valerie Whitesell: A savvy, intelligent political operative who was Mullen’s former Chief of Staff.

Robert De Niro as George Mullen: A massively popular, but complicated, former American President who is pulled from retirement to head a commission tasked with investigating a devastating global cyber-attack.