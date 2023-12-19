Doja Cat Wears Daring Sheer Outfit to Celebrate End of Her Tour

Doja Cat just wrapped her first headlining tour and she wore a daring, sheer outfit at a party to celebrate the tour wrapping up!

The 28-year-old entertainer was joined by some of her celeb friends for a party hosted by PATRÓN EL CIELO on Saturday night (December 16) at The Pendry in West Hollywood, Calif.

Some of the celeb guests at the party included Janelle Monae, Becky G, Doechii, Winnie Harlow, and Rickey Thompson.

The tour concluded last week in Chicago after sold out shows around North America and Doja will be bringing the tour to Europe in summer 2024.

Doechii was one of the opening acts for the first half of the tour while Ice Spice joined Doja on the road for the second round of shows.

Over the weekend, Doja addressed a controversial t-shirt that she was seen wearing in October.