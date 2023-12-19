Kristin Cavallari Cut Her Dad Out of Her Life, Reveals What Led to That Decision

Kristin Cavallari has revealed that she cut her father out of her life.

The 36-year-old former Laguna Beach star opened up about ending her relationship with her dad Dennis Cavallari a couple years ago during the latest episode of her podcast, Let’s Be Honest.

“I cut my dad out of my life about two years ago, which has honestly been the best thing I’ve ever done,” she said in a conversation with Dr Sherrie Campbell. “I actually didn’t even realize that my dad was a narcissist until I was an adult.”

Kristin noted that when she was younger, she didn’t want to be around him and he always made her feel like she wasn’t good enough.

“But then the flip side of that is, sometimes he would put me on this pedestal and talk me up,” she said. “Now as an adult looking back, it was when it benefitted you and made you look good.”

However, without revealing the exact incident, there was something involving her children – daughter Saylor, 8, and sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, with ex Jay Cutler – that was the last straw.

“How I got my dad out of my life was something happened with my kids and it crossed the line. And I was like, ‘You know what? I’m f–king done.’ And he blamed me for it, like threw everything back in my face,” Kristin shared.

“I was always like, I can take it, you know, I can take the abuse. I have my whole life,” she continued. “But it’s like when you start now messing with my kids, I’m not doing it.”

