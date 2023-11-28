Kristin Cavallari Talks John Mayer Dating Rumors, Reveals Hottest Person She's Ever Hooked Up With

Kristin Cavallari is opening up about dating rumors from years ago.

The 36-year-old reality star was rumored to be dating John Mayer back in 2009, and she recently spoke out about those rumors during an episode of her podcast Let’s Be Honest.

Keep reading to find out what she said…

“Wouldn’t you like to know?” Kristin said, playing coy. “Maybe I talked about it earlier. I don’t know.”

Previously, Kristin revealed that she actually turned him down, saying she “didn’t want to become another notch on his belt.” John, himself, has also shot down the rumors of them hooking up.

Also on her podcast, Kristin revealed who the hottest person is that she has hooked up with…

“This is so funny. OK, if I were just purely basing it on looks, right? Like put every guy in a lineup, nothing to do with like chemistry, or just like, the hottest, Tyler Cameron,” Kristin said with a laugh. “And believe it or not, you guys, I know this is really freaking hard to believe, he’s hotter in person. It’s insane. It’s insane. So yeah, TC for you baby.”

