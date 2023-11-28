Top Stories
5 Most Shocking Moments in 'Saltburn' Movie, Plus How They're Written in the Script (Spoilers!)

Gigi Hadid Issues Statement After Sharing Controversial Israel-Palestine Post

Prince William &amp; Kate Middleton's Real Feelings About Meghan Markle Revealed (Including What Kate Allegedly Does When She Hears Meghan's Name)

Tue, 28 November 2023 at 6:47 pm

Kristin Cavallari Talks John Mayer Dating Rumors, Reveals Hottest Person She's Ever Hooked Up With

Kristin Cavallari is opening up about dating rumors from years ago.

The 36-year-old reality star was rumored to be dating John Mayer back in 2009, and she recently spoke out about those rumors during an episode of her podcast Let’s Be Honest.

Keep reading to find out what she said…

“Wouldn’t you like to know?” Kristin said, playing coy. “Maybe I talked about it earlier. I don’t know.”

Previously, Kristin revealed that she actually turned him down, saying she “didn’t want to become another notch on his belt.” John, himself, has also shot down the rumors of them hooking up.

Also on her podcast, Kristin revealed who the hottest person is that she has hooked up with…

“This is so funny. OK, if I were just purely basing it on looks, right? Like put every guy in a lineup, nothing to do with like chemistry, or just like, the hottest, Tyler Cameron,” Kristin said with a laugh. “And believe it or not, you guys, I know this is really freaking hard to believe, he’s hotter in person. It’s insane. It’s insane. So yeah, TC for you baby.”

More recently, Kristin has been rumored to date another musician. Find out what she said here!
