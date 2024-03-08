Scott Disick & Rumored Girlfriend Mary-Grayson Hunt Go Book Shopping in Calabasas

Scott Disick is stepping out with his rumored new girlfriend.

The 40-year-old reality star and influencer Mary-Grayson Hunt made their way out to their car after doing some shopping for books at Barnes & Noble on Friday (March 8) in Calabasas, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scott Disick

For their outing, Scott wore an olive-green puffer best over a gray zip-up hoodie paired with brown sweatpants and sunglasses while Mary-Grayson wore a black sweatshirt with baggy jeans.

Scott and Mary-Grayson have been linked since December 2023 when The Daily Mail first published photos of them shopping together in Beverly Hills.

If you missed it, an Oscar-winning actor recently reacted to fans saying he and Scott look alike.