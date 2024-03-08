Top Stories
Who is 'We Can't Be Friends' About? Lyrics for Ariana Grande's Song Revealed &amp; Fans Have Theories

Fri, 08 March 2024 at 2:32 pm

Sofia Vergara Strikes a Pose, Is All Smiles During Date Night With Justin Saliman

Sofia Vergara Strikes a Pose, Is All Smiles During Date Night With Justin Saliman

Sofia Vergara strikes a pose during a dinner date with her doctor boyfriend Justin Saliman.

The 51-year-old Griselda actress grabbed a bite to eat at Cipriani on Thursday night (March 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The restaurant seems to be a favorite for the couple. They’ve enjoyed quite a few date nights there since they’ve gone public with their relationship. That includes one night out just a few weeks ago in late February. Hopefully they had another great evening!

If you were unaware, Sofia and Justin were first linked in October 2023.

He is her first public relationship since divorcing Joe Manganiello. The Hollywood couple announced their split in July 2023. Days later, Joe filed for divorce, and they finalized the separation in February 2024. A few days later, he shared his own major relationship news.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Sofia Vergara and Justin Saliman’s date night in the gallery…
Credit: 42; Photos: Backgrid
