Kim Kardashian Kisses Emma Roberts in Trailer for 'American Horror Story: Delicate'

Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts share a kiss in the trailer for the second part of American Horror Story: Delicate.

The reality star plays a publicist named Siobhan Corbyn in the latest season of the horror anthology. She works with Emma‘s character Anna.

After the series was put on pause in late 2023 due to the strikes in Hollywood, it is set to return in April with the final episodes. On Wednesday (March 20), a trailer arrived that offered some insight into what fans can expect. Based on what we’re seeing, there’s some brewing drama between Anna and Siobhan.

In the trailer, Kim promises to give Emma “the life of your dreams.” However, she clearly has to give something up to get what she wants. Kim‘s character both kisses and slaps Emma‘s, who seems terrified of what Siobhan is up to.

American Horror Story: Delicate returns on Wednesday, April 3 at 10/9c. You’ll be able to stream episodes on Hulu the day after they premiere.

