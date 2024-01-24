Emma Roberts Talks Kim Kardashian & What It Was Like Working Together on 'American Horror Story'

Emma Roberts opened up about her experience filming American Horror Story: Delicate with Kim Kardashian.

If you were unaware, the 43-year-old reality star and mogul played a publicist named Siobhan Corbyn in the latest season of the popular franchise. In it, she worked closely with Emma‘s character Anna.

This was one of Kim‘s first big acting projects, and Emma opened up about the experience during a recent red carpet appearance.

While attending the premiere of FEUD on Tuesday night (January 24), Emma spoke to Extra about Kim. She had nothing but good thoughts about her mega-famous costar.

“She’s amazing, she’s a pro,” Emma gushed. “She’s one of the most prepared people I’ve ever worked with and she’s just chill. I love her so much!”

While on the show, Kim referenced a very iconic and particularly juicy moment in pop culture history.

