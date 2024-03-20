Max Debuts First Look at 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School,' Creators Tease 'Bigger, Badder, Bolder' Scares

The first look at the upcoming second season of the new Pretty Little Liars is here!

While the first season was titled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, season two will take on a new title, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, and it will debut on Max this spring.

In addition to the new stills, we also found out more of what to expect from the upcoming episodes, plus, series creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring teased what’s next.

Find out what they said inside…

Here’s a season two synopsis: Following the harrowing events of Season One, our PLLs are facing a fate worse than death: Summer school. But Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love-interests. A new villain (who may or may not have a connection to A) has come to town and is going to put them all to the test…

Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco are all returning as the Pretty Little Liars, along with some familiar and even new faces. Get all the details on the season two cast here!

“It’s almost a direct pickup from the end of season 1. We end sort of on Christmas Eve, with our amazing last tag kill which is A killing Chip and A on the loose. And then we pick up Christmas morning with Imogen and Tabby unwrapping Christmas gifts with Tabby’s mom and getting a panicked phone call,” Roberto told Cosmopolitan. “And that’s all in the first minute of the episode so we are definitely picking up right where we left off in a really pulse-pounding way.”

“The scares are a bit bigger, and badder and bolder. We do have a new a new villain who possibly is connected to Archie Waters, as we’ll learn early on in episode 1. One of our favorite franchises this season is SpookySpaghetti.com. Roberto and I and our writers are all very obsessed with Creepypasta, so we love sort of having our own website,” Lindsay added. “And this horror villain is going to test every one of the girls and they’ll go on their own personal journey.”

As for this season’s villain…

“Our villain is a female figure of horror, which is something we really wanted to explore in our female-centered horror show. We also wanted our villain to feel quite apocalyptic and terrifying. And because most of our season is set during summer—besides taking inspiration from from our favorite slashers—we wanted it to feel a little more apocalyptic, like something like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre or even Midsommar. There’s a lot of really horrific imagery tied to movies like that and we wanted to tap into those a little bit. And we also knew we had to make a villain scarier than A and it was pretty scary in season 1,” Roberto shared.

“The mythology of the look of her face is very tied to into the mythology of the show,” Lindsay adds. “And that’s something that will reveal a bit later in the season.”

