Margot Robbie Signs on to Produce New Movie Inspired by The Sims

Margot Robbie has lined up an exciting new production project following the blockbuster success of Barbie.

The 33-year-old actress and producer’s company LuckyChap, which she runs with husband Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr, signed on to produce a film adaptation of the popular computer game The Sims.

Jeff Sneider broke the news about the project, announcing that Loki director Kate Herron was taking over directing duties. She will also be involved as a co-writer.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news.

At the moment, it is not clear if Margot will also star in the movie. She has previously hinted at plans to “disappear” for a while after Barbie‘s success.

Barbie was the highest grossing movie of 2023, taking in more than $1 billion in the box office. It was nominated for many awards, including Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars earlier this month.

The movie’s success has inspired an influx of movies based on popular franchises. In July 2023, Barbie’s parent company Mattel revealed plans for 14 movies inspired by projects such as Barnie and Polly Pocket.