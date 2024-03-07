Top Stories
Kate Middleton's Uncle Questioned About Her Surgery &amp; Whereabouts, Gives Opinion on Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton's Uncle Questioned About Her Surgery & Whereabouts, Gives Opinion on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Sharon Osbourne Slams Anna Wintour, Reveals Low Opinion of Ellen DeGeneres &amp; Explains What James Corden Allegedly Did When He Moved to LA

Sharon Osbourne Slams Anna Wintour, Reveals Low Opinion of Ellen DeGeneres & Explains What James Corden Allegedly Did When He Moved to LA

Andy Cohen Slams Leah McSweeney's Lawsuit: Denies Allegations of Cocaine Use &amp; Demands Retraction

Andy Cohen Slams Leah McSweeney's Lawsuit: Denies Allegations of Cocaine Use & Demands Retraction

Thu, 07 March 2024 at 9:27 pm

'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2 Cast - 7 Stars Confirmed to Return, 2 Promoted to Series Regular & 5 New Actors Join

Continue Here »

'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2 Cast - 7 Stars Confirmed to Return, 2 Promoted to Series Regular & 5 New Actors Join

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is set to return for a second season!

The darker, horror-tinged series in the PLL franchise will have a new title when it returns to Max for it’s new season, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.

While not much is known about the upcoming episodes of the show, we do know it will take place over the summer.

Ahead of it’s return, we’re taking a look at which stars will be back, who is not returning and who is joining the cast.

It has been confirmed that at least two actors have been promoted to series regular and it was recently announced that four young actors have joined the cast in recurring guest star roles.

Keep reading inside to get the scoop on the season two cast for Pretty Little Liars: Summer School…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Max, Getty
Posted to: Casting, EG, evergreen, MAX, Original Sin, Pretty Little Liars, Slideshow, Television