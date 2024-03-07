'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2 Cast - 7 Stars Confirmed to Return, 2 Promoted to Series Regular & 5 New Actors Join

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is set to return for a second season!

The darker, horror-tinged series in the PLL franchise will have a new title when it returns to Max for it’s new season, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.

While not much is known about the upcoming episodes of the show, we do know it will take place over the summer.

Ahead of it’s return, we’re taking a look at which stars will be back, who is not returning and who is joining the cast.

It has been confirmed that at least two actors have been promoted to series regular and it was recently announced that four young actors have joined the cast in recurring guest star roles.

