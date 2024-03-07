Who Won 'The Traitors' 2024? Season 2 Winner Revealed During Finale on Peacock!

The winner of season two of The Traitors has been revealed!

The Peacock reality competition series, hosted by Alan Cumming, has been a huge hit for the streaming service and fans have been loving this season.

In the show, contestants worked together on missions to fill their prize pot with up to $250,000. Several “Traitors” were selected by Alan at the start of the game, and the rest of the contestants are called the “Faithful.”

The Faithful must try to identify who among them is a Traitor, banishing one member in each episode after a roundtable discussion. At the same time, the Traitors murder a Faithful each night, while also working to keep their identities secret. In the end, if the Faithful banish all the Traitors, they’ll split the prize among them all, but if a Traitor makes it to the end, the money is all theirs.

So, who won? Let’s recap what happened in the finale.

Only one of the four traitors was standing at the end: Kate Chastain.

The final five included Kate, CT Tamburello, Trishelle Cannatella, Sandra Diaz-Twine and MJ Javid.

Sandra was the next contestant to be banished, with the rest of the faithful thinking she was a traitor. They were wrong!

CT, Trishelle, and MJ correctly guessed in the next round that Kate was a traitor and they banished her.

In the end, CT, Trishelle, and MJ were given the choice to end the game and split the prize money three ways or to banish another player so that they split it two ways. MJ wanted to end the game, but the others voted to banish another player. After two rounds of voting, MJ was voted out.

CT and Trishelle won and are each getting $104,050.

