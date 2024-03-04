'The Traitors' Couple Revealed? Peter Weber & Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Spark Romance Rumors

There was a romance behind-the-scenes during season two of Peacock’s smash-hit reality competition show The Traitors, and fans think they figured out who the mystery duo might be!

The Bachelor‘s Peter Weber and Love Island‘s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu are the current suspects, and there are a few big reasons why.

The rumors started when The Traitors‘ Parvati Shallow went on Logo‘s Sip or Spill and revealed “there was a little showmance, but it has not been shown.”

She then said they wouldn’t have shown the romance on camera because, it’s done.” She then added, “Actually, they have teased another little flirty experience with another little couple. But there’s a couple that it would be cute if they were together.”

Now, there’s some evidence that Peter and Ekin-Su might be linked. If you watched Peter‘s season of The Bachelor, you’ll know his mom Barbara was heavily featured.

A few days ago, Barbara posted a photo of her and Ekin-Su alongside Peter‘s sister-in-law. Barbara captioned the photo, “Ladies Afternoon on Sunset💕.” Another Traitors season 2 contestant, Trishelle Cannatella, commented “Family pic 🥰❤️.”

Another piece of evidence came directly from Ekin-Su‘s Instagram. She posted a video of her, Peter, and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio together.

Peter said it was awkward that they were posing for a photo when it was actually a video, and Johnny replied, “This is probably only going to be half as entertaining as the videos you guys have probably already filmed.”

Ekin-Su and her ex, Davide Sanclimenti, whom she won Love Island with, announced their split in January of 2024.

Peter was on-again/off-again with one of his Bachelor contestants Kelley Flanagan for a while.

The Traitors season 2 finale airs on Peacock this Thursday.