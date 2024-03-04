Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Disney+ Film Trailer Confirms 'Maroon' as Surprise Song, Plus a New Release Date!

“Maroon” made it into the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) movie that will be debuting on Disney+!

If you don’t know, Taylor‘s tour film will be debuting on Disney+ on March 14 (one day earlier than previously announced!) It will officially drop at 9pm ET that day.

This morning, Disney+ released the trailer for the tour film, and we can officially confirm one of the surprise songs that have been added!

At the end of the trailer, the fan fave Midnights track “Maroon” can be heard, signaling that it will be added as one of the surprise songs. At the Los Angeles tour stops where Taylor filmed the concerts, she played a few other surprise songs including “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” “You Are in Love” and “I Can See You.” We already know that “Cardigan” will be included, too.

The four additional, acoustic songs were not featured in the theatrical release or the SVOD release, so it will be a whole new experience for fans who have seen the movie several times already! Some other songs were also originally cut for time.

See the trailer below!