Mon, 04 March 2024 at 10:00 am

'The Last of Us' Season 2 Cast Updates: 4 Stars Returning, 8 Joining in Pivotal Roles Including Abby, Dina & More!

'The Last of Us' Season 2 Cast Updates: 4 Stars Returning, 8 Joining in Pivotal Roles Including Abby, Dina & More!

There have been so many casting updates for The Last of Us season 2!

If you don’t know, season one of the hit HBO drama debuted in January of 2023 to massive success, and fans have been eager for season two updates. Now, we have several.

There are 4 returning cast members from season one, and we now know who will portray the pivotal roles of Abby, Dina, and more.

The TV show is based off of the hit video game series, so you may or may not be familiar with a bunch of these character names if you’ve played the games!

Keep reading to find out more…

Photos: HBO
