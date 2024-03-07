Here's Why Women Are Wearing White at State of the Union 2024

During the 2024 State of the Union address, you might notice that there is a group of women wearing white. Here’s why!

The group of women in white are part of the pro-choice caucus and they’re wearing white in support of reproductive rights.

White has historically been the color associated with the women’s suffrage movement.

“As reproductive rights remain under attack, the Pro-Choice Caucus and all House Democrats remain united,” said Co-Chairs Diana DeGette (CO-01) and Barbara Lee (CA-12). “We are proud to welcome President Biden to the Capitol today with reproductive freedom champions by our side, and we look forward to continuing to work together with the Biden-Harris Administration to do what the people elected us to do: protect and expand reproductive freedom and abortion access across the country, for every person in America.”

The caucus held a press conference outside of the U.S. Capitol building on Thursday morning (March 7) in Washington, D.C.

