Is There a 'Godzilla x Kong' (2024) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed!

The new Monsterverse movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is out in theaters and fans will likely be wondering if it tees up the future of the franchise.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

