'The Bachelorette' 2024: ABC Reveals 28 Potential Contestants with Early Look Photos

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2024? Joey's Winner Finally Revealed During Season 28 Finale!

Paul Mescal & Ayo Edebiri Rom-Com Casting Rumors Addressed by Author

Timothee Chalamet Films Late-Night Scenes for Bob Dylan Biopic 'A Complete Unknown' in NYC

Mar 26, 2024 at 12:35 am
By JJ Staff

Rebecca Hall Joins Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens & More Stars at 'Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire' World Premiere

The world premiere of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is here!

On Monday (March 25), the stars of the film appeared at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, and Fala Chen were all in attendance at the premiere!

Director Adam Wingard was also present.

Per the film’s official synopsis, Gozilla x Kong: The New Empire “pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.”

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will open in theaters on April 12. Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Kaylee is wearing a Missoni dress, Christian Louboutin shoes and clutch, and Graziella jewelry.

Browse through the gallery for more photos from the world premiere…
Photos: Getty Images
