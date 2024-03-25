Julianna Margulies & Cole Escola Support Alan Cumming's One-Man Show Amid Their Own Exciting Theater News

Julianna Margulies and rising star Cole Escola were among the special guests at Alan Cumming‘s second and final night of his one-man show Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age.

The stars walked the carpet at the special performance on Monday night (March 25) at Studio 54 in New York City.

Also in attendance were Darren Criss, Ellen Barkin, and Griffin Dunne, among others.

Julianna and Cole both have some exciting theater news that was recently announced.

It was revealed just the other day that Julianna will star on Broadway in the upcoming play Left on Tenth, a stage adaptation of Delia Ephron‘s memoir. She will star alongside Peter Gallagher in the new show, which will open on Broadway in the fall.

Left on Tenth is a true story about love, hope, and the wonder of second chances. When she least expects it, Delia Ephron, best-selling novelist and screenwriter of You’ve Got Mail, makes a surprising connection with a man from her past and falls into her own romantic comedy. As their immediate spark blossoms into a love story that seems to defy all odds, Delia’s life takes an unexpected turn. Left on Tenth tells the messy, beautiful truth about getting older while feeling young, as it celebrates two people with the courage to rewrite their futures and open their hearts again.

Cole is currently starring in the smash-hit off-Broadway play Oh, Mary! The ridiculous new comedy, written by and starring Cole, follows “a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot.”

Oh, Mary! was originally scheduled to end its limited engagement on March 24. The show just announced its final extension through May 12. Tickets are already sold out for the remainder of the run, but keep checking back to see if anything changes!