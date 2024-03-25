Christina Ricci Reveals How Filming 'Yellowjackets' Impacted Her Bond With Her Children

Christina Ricci is getting candid about balancing work and family life.

The 44-year-old actress is a mother to a 2-year-old daughter named Cleopatra and a 9-year-old son named Freddie.

Christina is a series regular on the Showtime series Yellowjackets, playing the character Misty.

The star recently revealed how filming Yellowjackets over the last couple years impacted her relationship with Cleopatra.

“Last year I was commuting back and forth to Vancouver for Yellowjackets. She didn’t know me. We had no bond. So that was very upsetting,” she said during an appearance on Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty.

Christina explained how spending time away from her children can be a challenge.

“My kids do not like it when I travel. When I’m away, I try to take my son with me as much as I can,” she said.

The star continued, “If you’re a series regular, you have to pay for everything, so I can’t… every time I go up and down, I can’t pay for four people, four flights, you know, and the rooms that you would need and all… it’s just too expensive to travel with everybody all the time.”

