Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2024? Joey's Winner Finally Revealed During Season 28 Finale!

Paul Mescal & Ayo Edebiri Rom-Com Casting Rumors Addressed by Author

Timothee Chalamet Films Late-Night Scenes for Bob Dylan Biopic 'A Complete Unknown' in NYC

Mar 25, 2024 at 11:26 pm
By JJ Staff

Daisy Kent Explains Why She's Not the Next 'Bachelorette,' Seemingly Turned Down the Opportunity

Many people believed that if Daisy Kent did not win this season of The Bachelor, that ABC was going to choose her as the lead of the next season of The Bachelorette.

Well, she didn’t win the season and she is NOT going to be the next Bachelorette.

So, what happened? Daisy explained her decision to not be the Bachelorette while appearing on the After the Final Rose special.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’m leaving this whole experience happier than when I came in, and that’s because every single woman in the house,” Daisy said.

She continued, “I’m healthy and I’m happy, and I haven’t had those two things in a really long time, and so right now, I know it’s a time for me to focus on the things I love and the people I love, and so, right now, no, I’m not ready, and that’s okay, and I’m really proud of myself for realizing that.”

The woman who WILL be the next Bachelorette is making history for the franchise!
Photos: ABC
