Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2024? Joey's Winner Finally Revealed During Season 28 Finale!

The season finale of Joey Graziadei‘s installment of The Bachelor just aired and we can officially reveal the winner!

ABC teased a dramatic finale and lead fans to believe that Joey could possibly end up alone, but that thankfully wasn’t the case.

Joey proposed to one of his final two women at the last rose ceremony and they got engaged.

Reality Steve is known for providing spoilers weeks to months in advance of the Bachelor finales. He revealed the alleged winner before the season even began airing this time, but then he changed his winner prediction a few weeks ago.

So, who won?

It was a dramatic ending follow Joey‘s final dates with his top two women – Kelsey and Daisy.

Daisy had the first date of the episode and after she expressed her love for Joey, she felt something was off. “I don’t think it’s me,” she admitted in a confessional.

“Something felt like it wasn’t clicking fully,” she added. “It’s just a feeling and it’s a feeling that I got from him.”

After Kelsey had her date with Joey, Daisy decided to go meet with her. The show made it seem like she was going to self-eliminate and knock on Joey‘s door to tell him that, but she really went to Kelsey‘s room where she admitted she knew she wasn’t going to win.

Daisy and Kelsey rode to the final rose ceremony together, which seemingly is a first.

At the final rose ceremony, Daisy met with Joey first and told him, “Falling in love with you has been so fun. But the thing is – you’re not going to choose me… I’m gonna do what’s best for me and I’m gonna go.”

Joey admitted he had a stronger connection with Kelsey. He asked to walk Daisy out and she refused. “I think it’s something I should do on my own,” she responded.

So, that means…

Kelsey Anderson – WINNER

Kelsey is the winner!

Joey proposed to her, saying, “There’s nothing difficult about choosing you and I can’t wait another minute to tell you that I love you.”

She accepted and they are engaged!!!

