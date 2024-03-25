'The Bachelor' 2024 Winner Spoilers: Reality Steve Changed His Prediction Just Weeks Ago!

We’ve finally reached the finale of The Bachelor and the winner will be revealed during a live three-hour event tonight (March 25) on ABC.

Joey Graziadei has been on quite a journey during his time on the show and previews for the final episode make it appear to be a dramatic finale, as usual.

Reality Steve always has spoilers for who will win in the end, but he actually just changed his winner prediction a few weeks ago.

If you can’t wait to find out what happens, feel free to read through the post and get the details on what is going to happen in the end.

Browse through the slideshow to find out who wins Joey’s heart…