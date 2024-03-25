Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Home Raided By Federal Agents Amid Sex Trafficking Allegations

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ home has been raided by federal agents.

TMZ shared footage of police on the scene near the 54-year-old music mogul’s Los Angeles home, seemingly shutting down the entire area with helicopters overhead.

A rep for Homeland Security Investigations said in a statement to the outlet: “Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ this case is being handled out of the Southern District of New York, seemingly tied to sex trafficking allegations brought against Diddy in recent months from various plaintiffs.

FOX11 posted video that shows individuals in handcuffs near the property, with two appearing to be Diddy‘s sons, Justin and King Combs.

There are law enforcement walking through the house with guns drawn and there are people being questioned in the front of the house, according to the report.

There have been multiple allegations in several civil suits against Diddy, including human trafficking, all of which he has denied. See every allegation his ex Cassie made in her suit.