Who Is the Next 'Bachelorette' for 2024? ABC Choosing Between 2 'Bachelor' Contestants (Report)

Major spoilers ahead for the season finale of Joey Graziadei‘s The Bachelor, which airs tonight on ABC!

The finale of The Bachelor is upon us, which means we’ll soon learn who ABC execs have chosen to become the next The Bachelorette!

Well, apparently, there are 2 women in contention for the job. Around this time, producers of The Bachelor franchise are hard at work figuring out who they want to lead the season of The Bachelorette.

Bachelor Nation fans know that The Bachelorette is traditionally chosen by ABC from the group of final, fan favorite contestants on The Bachelor. Still in the running for Joey‘s final rose are Kelsey A. and Daisy .

