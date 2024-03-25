'The Bachelorette' 2024: Jenn Tran Makes History as First Asian Lead!

Jenn Tran is making Bachelor Nation history as the first Asian lead of The Bachelorette.

The 26-year-old physician assistant competed on Joey‘s season of The Bachelor this year and made it to the final six, but was eliminated right before the hometown dates.

Jenn‘s casting was revealed during the After the Final Rose live special on Monday night (March 25) with previous Bachelorette lead Charity Lawson passing the torch to her.

“I’m looking for someone who has a really big personality,” Jenn said.

Head inside to read her official bio…

In her official bio, ABC said, “Tran is a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others and is currently studying to become a physician assistant. The bilingual Vietnamese beauty currently resides in Miami and is ready to find love with a man who’s as reliable and thoughtful as she is. When she’s not studying, Tran loves reading, paddleboarding and traveling whenever she has the chance.”

The Bachelorette will air on ABC and Hulu this summer.

Previous reports got the casting all wrong and two other women were rumored to be in contention.