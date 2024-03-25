Top Stories
Mar 25, 2024 at 10:42 pm
By JJ Staff

Dua Lipa & Boyfriend Callum Turner Spend a Night Out Together in Paris

Dua Lipa and her boyfriend Callum Turner are heading out on the town!

The new couple was spotted together on Monday night (March 25) in Paris.

First, Dua, 28, and Callum, 34, attended the Yves Saint Laurent event after-party with her parents Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa!

Dua smiled and took pictures with fans as she and the others left the party.

The “Levitating” singer and the Masters of the Air actor then headed over to the Silencio Club.

Dua and Callum looked so in love as they held hands while entering the establishment.

Earlier in the day, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were photographed on a quiet lunch date! See all the pics here.

Also, we have all the details on Dua Lipa‘s upcoming third album Radical Optimism!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner in Paris…
Photos: Backgrid
