Dua Lipa & Boyfriend Callum Turner Spend a Night Out Together in Paris

Dua Lipa and her boyfriend Callum Turner are heading out on the town!

The new couple was spotted together on Monday night (March 25) in Paris.

First, Dua, 28, and Callum, 34, attended the Yves Saint Laurent event after-party with her parents Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa!

Dua smiled and took pictures with fans as she and the others left the party.

The “Levitating” singer and the Masters of the Air actor then headed over to the Silencio Club.

Dua and Callum looked so in love as they held hands while entering the establishment.

