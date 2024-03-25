Top Stories
Mar 25, 2024 at 10:41 pm
By JJ Staff

Sydney Sweeney Wears Pink Jumpsuit for Laneige Pop-Up Event in L.A.

Sydney Sweeney is promoting her role as the first-ever global brand ambassador at Laneige!

The 26-year-old actress was all smiles while looking pretty in pink at the Laneige pop-up event on Monday (March 25) at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Sydney met with fans who purchased some of the beauty brand’s products at the pop-up store.

Sydney‘s new role with Laneige was announced back in January.

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce my extended partnership with Laneige as their first-ever global ambassador,” she said at the time. “It all started very organically after finding the absolute best skincare routine with Laneige products after years of trial and error. After creating so many fun memories on multiple campaigns together, I’m looking forward to our continued collaboration. There are some phenomenal innovations on the way for this spring that will make Laneige’s expertise in sleep care shine through, and I’m thrilled to share this next generation of overnight masks with the rest of the world!”

Sydney just opened up about her beauty routine in a new interview.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Sydney Sweeney