Sydney Sweeney Says She Can Get By on 2 Hours of Sleep a Night, Reveals Exercise & Beauty Routine

Sydney Sweeney is opening up about her beauty and exercise regimen.

The 26-year-old Euphoria star got candid in an interview with WSJ. Magazine, out now.

During the conversation, Sydney revealed that she only needs two hours sleep a night, and spoke about her breakfast, exercise and beauty routine, as well as her favorite splurge, relaxing and unwinding, and much more.

Click through to see what Sydney Sweeney had to say…