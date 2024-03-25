'The Chosen' Season 5 - 14 Stars Expected to Return!

The Chosen is moving forward with a fifth season!

The faith-based drama, which just launched Season 4 in theaters, is preparing to begin production on a fifth season in April, Variety confirmed.

Season 5 starts shooting in Utah on April 11 for six weeks before moving to the show’s home base in Texas for the remainder of the production.

The CW acquired the first three seasons of The Chosen in 2023.

The Chosen has been planned to be a seven-season series. For Season 5, the show will pick up where Season 4 left off, during Holy Week before the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus and those who knew him, set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Israel, sharing a look at Jesus’ revolutionary life and teachings.

And we already know who will be returning for The Chosen Season 5…