'The Last Thing He Told Me' Renewed for Season 2, Four Stars Returning for Apple TV+ Drama!

Apple TV+ has renewed The Last Thing He Told Me for a second season, despite the show being originally billed as a one season limited series!

Season one of the show follows Hannah (Jennifer Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) has mysteriously disappeared.

Season one was based on Laura Dave‘s book by the same name, and season two will follow a sequel novel, also written by Laura, set to be released next year.

In addition, we’ve learned of 4 stars who will be returning for the second season!

