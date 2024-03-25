Scarlett Johansson In Talks to Star in New 'Jurassic World' Film

Scarlett Johansson is eyeing a role in the upcoming Jurassic World franchise film!

The 39-year-old Marvel star is in talks to join Universal’s newest film in the series, which has Gareth Edwards directing and Jurassic Park‘s writer David Koepp penning the script.

THR notes that the studio is “moving quickly” on the film, as it currently has a release date of July 2, 2025.

The upcoming fourth entry in the Jurassic Park sequel franchise follows 2022′s Jurassic World Dominion, 2018′s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and 2015′s Jurassic World.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard have starred in all three previous movies.

The original Jurassic Park film was released in 1993.

